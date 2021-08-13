Brokers Issue Forecasts for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.77). Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

VYGR stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 389,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

