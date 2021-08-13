Brokers Set Expectations for The Wendy’s Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Wendy’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 196,576 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Wendy’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

