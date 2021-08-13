Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of BKD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,388. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

