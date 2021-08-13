Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. 86,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

