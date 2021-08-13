Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $32,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.0% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.