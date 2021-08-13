Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.