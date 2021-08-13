Bryant R. Riley Acquires 15,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 114.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

