Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.06

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.06 and last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 21390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOM.U shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The stock has a market cap of C$463.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$74,971.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,599,328.60. Insiders purchased 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last 90 days.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.