BTIG Research Downgrades Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

XENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $918.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after buying an additional 705,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

