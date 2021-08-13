BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at KeyCorp

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BTRS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 4,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.