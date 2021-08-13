Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92. Bumble has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BMBL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

