Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BMBL opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92. Bumble has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80.
In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
