Burleson & Company LLC Trims Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AON by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,525,000 after acquiring an additional 109,239 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in AON by 131.8% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AON by 32.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $260,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $275.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $275.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.28. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

