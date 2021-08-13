Busey Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.87 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

