Busey Wealth Management Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.17 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.41.

