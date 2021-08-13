Busey Wealth Management Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4,115.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5,135.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

