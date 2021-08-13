Busey Wealth Management Purchases 173 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.64. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

