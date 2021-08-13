Busey Wealth Management Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $57.04 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

