Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $263.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.