Busey Wealth Management Sells 609 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $68.79 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.