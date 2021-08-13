Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $51.15 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.