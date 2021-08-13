Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFST. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 76,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,416. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

