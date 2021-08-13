Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BZZUY opened at $13.46 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

