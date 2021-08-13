ByteNext Price Tops $0.15 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.16 million and $83,406.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00137936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00152934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.55 or 1.00181150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00858795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

