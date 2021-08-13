C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Short Interest Down 93.4% in July

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of C.P. Pokphand stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76. C.P. Pokphand has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.37.

About C.P. Pokphand

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. It operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. The company is involved in breeding, farming, and selling livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling value-added processed food products; poultry farming and trading; and processing and trading chicken meat products.

