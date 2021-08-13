C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading 6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $38.08. 7,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 363,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

