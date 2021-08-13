Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 806.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,957,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,236,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 193,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $3,122,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.38. 4,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

