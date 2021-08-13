Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $153.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

