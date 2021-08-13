CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

CAE stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$36.15. 100,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.75. The company has a market cap of C$11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.09.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.4719131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

