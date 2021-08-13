Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 19,602 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,187 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $16,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $200.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.57.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.