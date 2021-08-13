Calamos Advisors LLC Has $30.79 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,876 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $30,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

