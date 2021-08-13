Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

