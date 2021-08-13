Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,902,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $292.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.45 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.75.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

