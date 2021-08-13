Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

SEE opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

