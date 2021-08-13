Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Camtek worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Camtek by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 182.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Camtek by 524.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 211.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 82,848 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.