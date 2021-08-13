Canaccord Genuity Trims Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Target Price to $30.00

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MSGM stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,296. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the second quarter worth approximately $17,818,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $3,961,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $3,419,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $2,977,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $2,908,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

