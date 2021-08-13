Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%.

NYSE GOOS opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

