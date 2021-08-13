Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Canadian Solar updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 2,343,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

