Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$226.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$219.00 to C$226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$220.33.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,377. The company has a market cap of C$11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$195.83. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$122.81 and a 52 week high of C$213.85.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.