Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE XLY opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$198.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.51.

