Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.35). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.