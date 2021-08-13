Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

