Capital One Financial Comments on UDR, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.03 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 in the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.