Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Releases Earnings Results

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CSU stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,896. The company has a market cap of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

