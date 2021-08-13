Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, an increase of 2,764.3% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSR. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 124,762 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 211,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPSR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,544. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

