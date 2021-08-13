CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

