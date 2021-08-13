CargoX (CXO) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, CargoX has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $54.37 million and $779,456.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

