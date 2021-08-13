Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3,341.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,749 shares of company stock valued at $552,223. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

