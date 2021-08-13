Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $451.90 million, a PE ratio of -177.21 and a beta of 3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

