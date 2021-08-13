Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $400.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.88.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock opened at $358.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.11 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.01.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $2,668,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,995,189.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,583,231 shares of company stock valued at $479,015,837. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Carvana by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $74,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.