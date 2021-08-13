Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of CSPR opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 45,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

